My Hero Academia Unsettles With Its Darkest Chapter Yet

My Hero Academia is known for going PLUS ULTRA with its heroes, but the series took a turn a little while back. With the villains in focus, the series has dove into some dark arcs, but fans were not ready for what My Hero Academia was leading up to.

After all, it is no debate. MMy Hero Academia just put out its darkest chapter yet, and readers are still reeling from the bleak release.

Chapter 236 went live over the weekend, and it was there fans got a peek into Shigaraki’s terrifying past. Fans have learned more about the League of Villains leader as of late, and his past has been a big focus as such. In the last few weeks, fans met all of Shigaraki’s family, but they were horrified to see how abusive his father was.

By the time chapter 236 went live, readers knew they were in for something big. The release began with Shigaraki unlocking his Quirk for the first time, and it led to his childhood dog dying. Confused by what was happening, Shigaraki went on to kill his older sister before his entire psyche split in half. The dark chapter went on follow Shigaraki as he killed the rest of his family, and My Hero Academia did not hold back showing their deaths.

In a word, chapter 236 can be described as disturbing. Creator Kohei Horikoshi took his time drawing some gritty panels, and fans felt as bad for Shigaraki as they were horrified by him. Now, fans are wondering where My Hero Academia will take its on-going villain arc from here, but one thing is for sure… it will be hard to top chapter 236 when it comes to deranged storytelling.

So, did you ever expect My Hero Academia to get this dark? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

