My Hero Academia Explains Izuku’s New Goal

Midoriya has had quite the compelling journey as he went to a superhero admirer with no quirk to call his own to the heir apparent to the world’s “Symbol of Peace” in All Might. Though the villains are now at their strongest after finishing an arc that saw the creation of the Paranormal Liberation Front, this doesn’t mean that the students of UA Academy are sitting on their hands. Specifically, Deku has just revealed the next big goal of his hero career, looking to master the newest abilities that spring forth from his inheritance of “One For All”.

Aside from simply inheriting the insane strength of All Might, it seems that several other powers from the culmination of quirks are beginning to appear in Deku’s repertoire. Midoriya discovered the ability to summon the “Black Whip”, a series of energy strands that can lift objects and tie opponents in a trap from which they cannot escape. Though powerful, Izuku still cannot access the power completely and has vowed to discover the best way to keep these new abilities under his complete control.

Luckily for Deku, he’s gone down this road before as his mastery of All Might’s “smashes” and super strength definitely took some time to make his own. When Midoriya first began exhibiting the One For All Quirk, each time he let loose his super human like strength, a bone would break. If he created a super sonic burst by snapping his fingers, they would break. If he delivered a “Detroit Smash” with his fist, his arm would snap. However, Midoriya managed to train hard and realize that he needed to be his own hero.

By dedicating himself to learning his new found strength along with his UA Academy classmates, Deku focused on shifting his quirk to his legs rather than his arms and found his own path to becoming the world’s new “Symbol of Peace”. With his strength increasing, he’ll certainly need his new powers to attempt to bring down the massively powered Shigaraki!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.