My Hero Academia Explains Why Shonen Heroes Yell Out Their Attack Names

My Hero Academia just gave the villains one of the biggest boosts of power with the unification of the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains, creating the Paranormal Liberation Front. Not to be outdone, the aspiring heroes of UA Academy’s Class 1-A are looking to improve their skills not just in the world of fighting and rescue, but also in the world of media. Taught by the uber media sensation that is Mt. Lady, the students learn about why it is most important to shout the names of their “ultimate attacks”.

As Bakugo hilariously fails to perform even the most simple of interviews, the rest of Class 1-A does a pretty good job of showing off their characters in each of their interviews with the size shifting hero of Mt. Lady. Lady explains that by shouting the names of your ultimate attacks, each student can give both civilians, and other heroes, a better understanding of themselves. As she explains, “each ultimate attack symbolizes the hero” and by yelling it to a crowd, you can gain their trust by giving them a better idea of who you are as a hero.

Also, Mt. Lady explains that by filling other heroes in on your powerset through an ultimate attack name, it allows for easier team up moves and “combos” to unleash upon nearby villains or use in order to save civilians from harm. One of the ultimate goals of the heroes, besides fighting villains and saving the world, is establishing trust with every day normal citizens and though these attacks being yelled may seem ridiculous, it ultimately works at solidifying a hero’s bonds with those they are saving.

All Might became the Symbol of Peace not just because he was the strongest hero around, but he smiled through every adventure and rescue he was a part of, letting people know that they were safe. All Might yelling out “No need to fear, I am here!” went a long way toward establishing his bonds with the city at large, and the world.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.