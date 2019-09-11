My Hero Academia Teases Major Class 1-A Work Study Trio

Following the unification of the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army into the biggest villain organization to date with the Paranormal Liberation Front, the heroes of UA Academy are being asked to step up to the new challenges arising across the globe. With Midoriya and the rest of the students looking to grow up fast, work studies have still managed to elude both Izuku and Bakugo, their “salvation” may have arrived in one of the most unlikely of places. Who will be the new mentor to this fiery pair of rivals?

Following the UA Academy being given some much needed down time with a Christmas celebration, the brief respite was short for both Midoriya and Bakugo who were still attempting to figure out what they were going to do for their work studies. With Nighteye and Gran Torino not being an option for Izuku and Best Jeanist out of the picture for Bakugo, Todoroki arrives to offer them a spot with the current number one hero, and his father, Endeavor.

As we’ve seen in the past, the relationship between Endeavor and his son Todoroki is a rocky one at best, with the training that the father underwent with his son was intense. The pain that Todoroki was met with, as well as the harsh criticisms of his father, caused the son to reject his flame based abilities for a time, instead relying entirely on the ice powers he inherited from his mother.

With the world more dangerous then ever, Endeavor’s intense training may be the best work study around for the trio of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki in order to prepare themselves for the nefarious plans of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Will the trio even manage to get along long enough for the training to take effect?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.