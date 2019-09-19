My Hero Academia Introduces Doctor Strange-esque Villain

My Hero Academia has begun a new phase in the lives of Midoriya and his friends at UA Academy, as they begin a new work study under the hot headed number one hero of Endeavor. With the formation of the villain army, the Paranormal Liberation Front, the aspiring heroes are being put into dangerous situations in order to propel them into environments that will prep them for further life and death situations. With the franchise introducing new heroes and new villains on a regular basis, a new antagonist has dropped to earth in the form of a sorcerer reminiscent of Marvel’s Dr. Strange!

When Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki meet with a flame-free Endeavor on the street, they are welcomed with a gruff welcome as the number one hero of the My Hero Academia world seems to not want to take on students at present. With the hint of a villain in the area, Endeavor “flames on” and sprints toward the threat, with the heroes being told to simply watch and learn in how he brings the sinister sorcerer down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sorcerer himself has yet to reveal his name or even the extent of his powers, though the supernatural is something that hasn’t really been explored in the franchise of My Hero Academia. All of the powers that heroes and villains have are gained from their individual biologies and the quirks that sprung forth from their DNA. This new villain may just gain his “sorcery” from his quirk or perhaps this may be the first of a series of magic wielders entering the story.

While Endeavor and his three students rush to the scene, lo and behold, Hawks is watching from on high, attempting to read up on some material that may keep him in the loop with the actions of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Seeing the number 1 and 2 heroes combining forces would make for a fantastic scene for the popular franchise and hopefully we can see them team up against this “Sorcerer Supreme”.

What do you think of this new villain that is threatening the civilians of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.