My Hero Academia Explains How Shigaraki's Nomu Survived

✖

The latest arc of My Hero Academia has been heating up with the Paranormal Liberation War story, seeing Shigaraki and his band of villains getting power up after power up as they prove to be one of the most deadly threats that heroes of UA Academy have ever faced and in the latest chapter, we see how the decaying villain was able to save the biological experiments of Dr. Garaki, the Nomu. The Nomu have been instrumental since the arrival of the League of Villains, proving to be nearly as powerful as All Might himself!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

With Shigaraki gaining the power of All For One, he seems to have mastered some of the abilities of the all powerful Quirk in record time. With mastery over his new insanely high powered decaying ability, the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front was able to not only direct it to avoid destroying his own underlings once he awakened from his coma caused by Garaki's experiments, but was able to delegate some big orders. Using radio waves that he is also able to control with one of All For One's powers, he was able to tell the "Near High End Nomu" exactly what he wanted them to do.

(Photo: Viz Media)

The Nomu of Dr. Garaki have come in all shapes and sizes since their original introduction, varying from more human like versions of the genetic nightmares to ones that appear far more animalistic. With the Nomu being modeled from the genetic material of dead heroes and villains, using their bodies to access their Quirks in service of creating a new world more beneficial to villain, they continue to be one of the biggest "aces in the hole" for the Paranormal Liberation Front!

As Shigaraki has already defeated the likes of Endeavor and other professional heroes, things are looking grim for Midoriya and his fellow classmates, with many predicting that Eraserhead won't survive the rest of this arc. As we've been predicting, we think that this arc will act as the end of an era and perhaps introduce us to an age of "My Villain Academia"!

What do you think of Shigaraki's insane skill level to save the "Near High End Nomu"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.