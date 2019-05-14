My Hero Academia Kills Off One of Its Top Villains

When it comes to bad guys, My Hero Academia has its fair share. The League of Villains is just the tip of the series’ nefarious iceberg, and it proved as much with the manga’s latest arc. However, the franchise’s new baddies might not be as sturdy as their predecessors, and a big death has only added to that belief.

Recently, My Hero Academia hit up fans with a brand-new chapter, and it was there they caught up with the Liberation Army. The group is still at war with the League, and Toga’s recent battle with Chitose took a bloody turn when the girl borrowed Uravity’s quirk to attack the soldier. It turns out Chitose died as a result, and the Liberation Army is happy to turn the higher-up into a martyr.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Curious should never have been on the front line. She was a valuable resource,” one of the army’s leaders is heard lamenting, referring to Chitose by her codename.

As the chapter continues, fans are met with another member of the Liberation Army as they inform subordinates of Chitose’s tragic death.

“Ms. Curious has fallen in battle,” they say. “She gave her life to the Liberation Cause.”

Finally, the crowd is spurred into a fury when they are told how Re-Destro reacted to the attack. The commander simply wants his soldiers to prevent Chitose’s sacrifice from being in vain, and that request is enough to revitalize the soldiers. Still, victory is far from both groups’ reach, and the League has no plans to lose to the Liberation Army anytime soon.

So, are you surprised to see this villain on the outs? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!