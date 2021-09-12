My Hero Academia Team Explains the Manga’s Sudden Break

My Hero Academia‘s team explained why the manga went on a sudden break. The newest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has now dropped in Japan, and fans might have wondered why there was no new chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. Following reports that the series would be taking a sudden break, it was confirmed by Shueisha that My Hero Academia would indeed be taking a short hiatus due to the creator’s health. But thankfully Shueisha also noted that this break won’t be lasting for very long as the series is already gearing up for its return.

My Hero Academia Chapter 326 of the series is unfortunately delayed from its initially scheduled release on Sunday, September 12th outside of Japan, but will be releasing on Friday, September 17th. For this delay, the team behind the series issued a statement (as spotted by @Atsushi101X and translated by @RukasuMHA on Twitter) apologizing to fans for the suddenness of the break. It begins as such, “To all our readers, we thank you for always reading and loving My Hero Academia.”

“Because of the creator’s health, My Hero Academia is having a break in this issue,” the statement continues. “We apologize to all the readers who were looking forward to it. My Hero Academia is included on this issue’s survey postcard, but that’s because we weren’t able to alter it on time. We’re sorry about that. We expect the next chapter to be part of the [Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 42], releasing on September 18th. We continue to count on your support for the series.”

Thankfully, the statement does clear up that whatever health issues Horikoshi is facing at the moment don’t seem to be too worrisome if the creator is already preparing to go back to work with the newest issue. But if that doesn’t turn out to be the case, fans would undoubtedly prefer the creator to focus on their own health first if it means that Horikoshi can continue the series at a much better point in health without having to harm himself in any way.

