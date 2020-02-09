My Hero Academia Just Made One Doctor Way, Way Worse

Doctors are some of the most revered people in the work force, and it is easy to see why. These are the people on the frontline of health, and they fight systemic wars everyday to keep those who are sick alive. These fighters spend much of their time helping others which has made them all-stars in the eyes of many. But over in My Hero Academia, one of its most revered doctors has done the impossible as he just became even scummier than he was before.

The reveal came this week with the release of chapter 260. My Hero Academia rebounded from a controversy with its last chapter to deliver a gut-punching update today. The chapter saw a slew of Pro Heroes surrounded Dr. Ujiko at his work, and a push from Eraserhead confirmed the man had a quirk.

As it turns out, the old man has been alive for a long, long time. He has a quirk which also him to hyper-regenerate which is a rare power to wield. This keeps him young and able despite being a very old man, and Eraserhead reveals Dr. Ujiko’s true self to fans when he forces the man to show his visage.

“You provided All For One with that technology. You could apply all that to Regenerative Health Care. Basically, it’s like using cheat codes. Wow, neat,” Present Mic says before grabbing Dr. Ujiko by the collar of his shirt.

“Why use it the way you did? Why’d you do it, you old piece of trash?!”

As you can see, Present Mic is furious, and he has good reason to be. For years if not decades, Dr. Ujiko has been harming people all in the sake of stockpiling quirks for All For One. Now, it turns out he has been withholding his own impressive power from patients when they could have been healed from such regeneration, and that dumps the doctor to a whole new level of low.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.