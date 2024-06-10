My Hero Academia Kickstarts Deku's Second Year With a New Classmate

My Hero Academia is now one step closer to the manga's ending, and with it has officially kickstarted Izuku Midoriya's second year in school with a new student joining Class 2-A to boot! My Hero Academia is now in the midst of exploring a special epilogue arc following the war against the villains as Deku and the rest of the heroes begin their long road to recovery. Because while the fight took very long to get through, it's going to be an even longer journey before Japan even gets back to a semblance of peace before it all.

My Hero Academia is now exploring this new epilogue as fans are seeing how Deku and the others are trying their best to return to life, and this means a return to U.A. Academy in full. It might be wild in retrospect, but fans have only been seeing all of this go down within the first year of Deku and the rest of his class being in school. With school back in session following the war, it's now revealed that their second year has begun and Hitoshi Shinso has finally joined the Hero Course as previously promised.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Shinso Joins Class 2-A

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 moves time just a bit forward and reveals that the third years have graduated, and Deku and the rest of his class have begun their second year in earnest. They are now temporarily known as Class 2-A, and Aizawa will be their teacher once more due to everything else going on at the time. That's not the only major shake up, however, as Yuga Aoyama will be leaving the school despite Aizawa and Detective Tsukauchi giving him permission to stay because he helped defeat All For One.

With Aoyama leaving the class, it's also time to welcome the new addition, Shinso. He's been able to get his provisional hero license in the time since the war, and is now a part of the class. It's also explained that the second years will not really get any time to rest as they (along with the third years) will be helping out in the restoration and recovery efforts. They will need to be vigilant as in this current era with so much uncertainty, this would be the time that a new threat could emerge just like All For One did all those years ago.

So Deku and the others have officially started their second year, and now My Hero Academia is closer to the end than ever before! You can check out the newest chapters of the My Hero Academia manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.