My Hero Academia Epilogue Reveals Deku’s Final Vow for Shigaraki

My Hero Academia is now in the midst of the manga’s final few chapters, and the newest has revealed Izuku Midoriya’s final vow to honor Tomura Shigaraki’s memory in his own way! My Hero Academia officially ended the battle against Shigaraki and All For One earlier this Spring, and soon announced that the series would be coming to an end after a brief epilogue arc fleshing out the immediate aftermath of the war. As the epilogue continues to reveal how things are going to end for the heroes and villains, Deku’s starting to get updates on how the world will heal from here on out.

With each of My Hero Academia‘s final chapters bringing us that much closer to the manga’s grand finale, fans have gotten to see how key characters are moving on after the war. The newest chapter reveals how Spinner is moving on after everything that happened as the last surviving member of the former League of Villains, and he’s the only one who’s adamant about remembering the real Shigaraki rather than the monster the public is setting him out to be. But Deku assures him that he won’t forget Shigaraki forever. He’ll carry it with him for the rest of his life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deku making a vow in My Hero Academia Chapter 427

My Hero Academia: Deku Will Remember Shigaraki

My Hero Academia Chapter 427 showcases Spinner in Tartarus as Deku visits him after the war. Thanks to the government’s current knowledge of Nomu, they were able to save Spinner before to save his sanity before he completely became a monster. Deku’s there to deliver Shigaraki’s final message to Spinner, and upon doing so, Spinner finds out that Shigaraki wanted to tell this message to his own friend directly. It’s here that Spinner reveals how angry he is at how the rest of the world sees Shigaraki now.

The world may see Shigaraki as a villain and a monster, but Spinner saw him as a friend and as a ray of hope that he was sorely lacking before. He was Spinner’s very first friend, and Deku understands where Spinner’s coming from. Knowing that Shigaraki felt like he had to be a hero for the league’s members, Deku believes he wanted him to deliver that final message in that same spirit. It’s here that Spinner warns Deku that he’ll eventually forget about Shigaraki as time goes on and the heroes go on to have more fights.

He’ll write a book telling Shigaraki’s story and the league’s impact on the world, but Deku tells him not to worry. He won’t forget Shigaraki. Deku’s going to carry this fight with him for the rest of his life, and what it really meant to see Shigaraki try to destroy the world. In a way, Deku’s probably the only other person other than Spinner who understood Shigaraki on this personal level so it makes sense that he would also never truly forget his biggest foe. No matter where the future takes him from here.