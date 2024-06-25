My Hero Academia: When Will the Manga's Final Chapter Drop?
My Hero Academia Chapter 430 will release on Monday, August 5th in Japan!
My Hero Academia will be officially coming to an end in five more chapters, and the manga has revealed when the final chapter will be released! My Hero Academia has kicked off a special epilogue following the final fight against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, and the first few chapters have begun to explore the immediate aftermath of everything that happened in the war between the heroes and villains. But while fans might have been hoping to see this new epilogue run for a while, it has been announced that the ending is coming much sooner rather than later as the final chapter hits this Summer.
My Hero Academia has been announced to end in five more chapters. This means five more chapters from Chapter 425 (which released on June 9th), so My Hero Academia Chapter 430 will serve as the official final chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga overall. As for when this final chapter will release, it has been confirmed that it will be launching in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday, August 5th in Japan and thus means it will launch in North America and other territories on Sunday, August 4th.
／— 僕のヒーローアカデミア公式 (@myheroacademia) June 24, 2024
ヒロアカ完結まであと5話
＼
先ほど#ジャンプPRESS 内にて告知されましたが
『僕のヒーローアカデミア』は8月5日発売の週刊少年ジャンプ36・37合併号にて最終回を迎えます
堀越先生のコメントもいただきました
全430話、最後までご愛読よろしくお願いします！
#ヒロアカ #ヒロアカあと5話 pic.twitter.com/TAL9TbARhu
When Is My Hero Academia Ending?
My Hero Academia will be ending the manga with Chapter 430 of the series, and creator Kohei Horikoshi shared the following message about its grand finale, "Sorry for taking a two week break! I had some schedules overlap each other like a mille feuille! This series will end in 5 chapters. You might be thinking 'there's still 5 chapters to go?!' or 'only 5 chapters left?!' but no matter which one you're thinking, I will strive to make an amazing five chapters that everyone can enjoy!"
Horikoshi's message continues with, "Along with Deku and the others! While the past 10 years or so were not without its bumps in the road, the fact I was able to continue Deku and co's story is all thanks to you, the reader! It was like a dream. Thank you all, truly! Anyway, I'll see you in the next Jump edition!"
My Hero Academia's manga is now in the midst of a special epilogue to help officially end Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes' stories, and while fans might want to see more, this really is going to be it. You can check out the newest chapters of My Hero Academia as they release with Viz Media's digital Shonen jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.
