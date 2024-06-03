My Hero Academia Nails Bakugo's Post-War Reunion With Deku

My Hero Academia has officially ended the final battle against the villains, and the newest chapter of the series brought about an emotional reunion for Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo! My Hero Academia has been struggling for the past couple of years to end the fight between the heroes and All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, and the war left Japan utterly destroyed in its wake. This was especially true for Deku and the others as the young heroes have sacrificed their bodies and minds to bring about the end of the fight, and now fans are finally starting to see the results of it all.

My Hero Academia might have ended the final battle, but it seems like the manga is also far from the end as it's planning a special epilogue that will showcase Deku and the others as they hit their respective ends. The newest chapter of the series sees Deku and Bakugo reunite after the fight against All For One, and it's soon revealed that all the emotional weight the two of them had been carrying has finally started to life now that the both of them are truly sinking in with everything that just happened to them.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia 424: Deku and Bakugo Reunite After the War

My Hero Academia Chapter 424 confirms that the fight against All For One is indeed over as Deku's final blow to the villain was enough to take him down at last. It's explained to Bakugo that the extent of the injuries to his heart and arms means he'll be on bed rest for a long time as he starts his slow road to recovery. It's just as bad of a situation for Deku as he's just starting to get the feeling back into his arms, and it's here that he tells All Might that he still feels the final ember of One For All within him.

It's here that Bakugo overhears that Deku's quirkless once more, and Bakugo can't help but cry over the news. He thought that the two of them would be rivals for the rest of their lives, and hearing Deku's quirkless means that future is no longer in sight. Deku tries to comfort Bakugo, but it's All Might that has the right words to say in the moment. He tells them that they are both great heroes for everything they've done, and both Deku and Bakugo can't help buy cry in relief as the end of it all really starts to sink in.