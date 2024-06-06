My Hero Academia: Will Ochaco Finally Confess to Deku?

My Hero Academia is now officially working towards the end of its story, and the epilogue needs to finally reveal what's going to happen in the burgeoning romance between Ochaco Uraraka and Izuku Midoriya! My Hero Academia officially ended the fight against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, but it was soon revealed that the manga is far from over. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed his intention to share an extended epilogue to the fight to bring the series to its proper end, and this means there's going to be enough time to finally follow up on some of the lingering threads left from the war.

It's yet to be revealed how many more chapters of the My Hero Academia manga we'll get to see before it all comes to an end, but this special epilogue will give Horikoshi time to further explore some of the big character shifts teased before and during the events of the war against the villains. One of the biggest reveals during it all was Ochaco finally realizing she loved Deku (like many fans had guessed), and now it's time for the series to see something develop with that further. It's a question of whether or not Ochaco will truly hold back her feeling anymore.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

My Hero Academia: Ochaco and Deku's Romance Needs to Be Settled

In Ochaco's final fight against Toga, she finally revealed her true feelings. Though she had been burying them further down due to all of the chaos around them, Ochaco realized she fully loved Deku and bared her soul to the villain as a final way to connect them. But while this was a huge moment for her, she's yet to actually convey these feelings to Deku. In fact, Deku likely has no idea that she feels this way about him at all. Let alone there be any indication that Deku might feel the same way.

It's why before My Hero Academia comes to an end, fans need to see this potential romance resolved. Whether it ends in a confirmed romance between the two, tease of a future connection down the line, or even a heartbreak, this is one of the big stories we need to see come to its conclusion. It's not as if this series has been particularly focused on its romance, but the one here has stood out enough that it would see wild to not see it given a conclusion in some way.