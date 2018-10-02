‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals its Most Unique Quirk Yet

My Hero Academia is full of unique characters with equally unique superpowers, but the latest chapter of the manga revealed one of its quirkest quirks yet as Class 1-B’s Manga Fukidashi’s quirk has been unleashed.

The quirk? Comic, which allows Manga to summon giant onomatopeia sound effects and use them against his foes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 200 spoilers//// MANGA’S QUIRK AT LAST pic.twitter.com/PvY7McLPtl — ♡ Ash 📌 [Shinmono Week] ♡ (@Kiribakushima) September 28, 2018

Manga Fukidashi has popped up in the background every now and again, and fans were instantly drawn to the character because his face takes the shape of a speech bubble one would find in his namesake. For his hero look, Manga puts on a comic page mask and in the latest chapter unleashed his powerful and hilarious quirk.

The latest chapter continues the hero exercise with Class 1-B, and Class 1-A is learning just how formidable their rival class truly is. To separate Yaoyorozu from the rest of the team, Manga summons a huge stone wall of sound effects by shouting those particular sound effects out. For example, yelling “Boom!” and “Shoom!” summons those words to his aid.

Along with this, he makes the environment more humid (in order to help his teammate’s mushroom quirk) by saying the word “muggy.” It’s a powerful, hilarious quirk that will definitely be tough for Class 1-A to deal with. Although he successfully separates Yaoyorozu, the other students wonder just how his quirk would work in foreign countries as his quirk summons giant kanji.

A major draw of manga is seeing the sound effects of each battle wonderfully strewn about battle scenes to give them more of a well-rounded experience, and now it’s being hilariously brought into the “real world” so to speak of My Hero Academia. It’s both fourth wall breaking and completely within the bounds of the rules already set within the series. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what Manga can do with this unique ability as the battles continue.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.