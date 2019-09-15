My Hero Academia Teases Government’s Dark Plans for Izuku’s Generation

My Hero Academia fans know how to pick out the calm which comes before a storm. The series has had some tumultuous things go down, and the manga shook things up with its last arc, and it has left the heroes-to-be at UA Academy in a bad spot.

Not long ago, My Hero Academia went live with a new arc, and chapter 242 did something unthinkable. The chapter began with a check-in on the Pro Heroes teaching at UA Academy, and it was there principal Nezu confirmed the school needed to roll out new work studies… and it had nothing to do with his preference.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This time, the Public Safety Commission itself has requested that every Hero Course student participate in what they’re calling ‘practical field testing’,” Nezu told the gang.

Immediately, Midnight pipes up to say the order sounds more like a scared message. The Public Safety Commission is scared of being outnumbered, and Nezu is quick to agree.

“I suspect the commission has sniffed out some great danger that lies ahead. This document is ambiguous to keep anyone from knowing the truth, so just as Kayama says, this work study request feels like a message,” he says before Aizawa drops a difficult truth.

“They can’t just come out and say they’re mobilizing our kids for war. That’d be too jarring.”

As it turns out, the government is ready to do something unprecedented, and it all comes down to a growing battle. My Hero Academia set up the League of Villains as a true powerhouse in its last arc by merging their forces with the Liberation Army. Now, the heroes are ready to bulk up their numbers, but the teachers of UA Academy don’t appear to be thrilled by the idea.

Are you feeling excited for this all-new arc yet…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.