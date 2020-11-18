My Hero Academia Secretly Introduced Hawks's Father Awhile Ago

✖

My Hero Academia has made some bold reveals in the past month or so, and fans are still reeling over some of them. Izuku and Dabi are credited with the most startling revelations to come from the manga as of late. Still, there are others on that list with them, and Hawks just joined it. After all, My Hero Academia just revealed a shocking fact about Hawks' dad, and it turns out the man was introduced quite some time ago in the series.

The whole ordeal went down when My Hero Academia let Dabi take the spotlight. The baddie is working to turn the public against pro heroes, and all of his efforts are paying off. Not only did he drop the bombshell that he is Endeavor's eldest son, but Dabi took things a step further when he reeled Hawks into the conversation.

Dabi confessed that Hawks' father was a serial thief and murderer. The shocking fact was amplified when the hero revealed the boy's father was taken in by Endeavor long ago. This fact forced fans to revisit some of Enji's arrests, and they were greeted by the villain in question after a bit of snooping.

Keigo Takami's father was introduced during the Endeavor Agency arc, and the moment was a rather dark one. The villain Ending admits he first became obsessed with Endeavor after he witnessed the hero arrest a man named Takami. As you can put together, it is more than likely that this baddie was Hawks' dad, and Ending previewed what was coming way back when. Now, fans are ready to learn more about Hawks's past... even if it means running into Takami once more.

