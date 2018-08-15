‘My Hero Academia’ Lets Izuku Go Full Mystic Gohan

Izuku Midoriya may not be a Pro Hero just yet, but he is well on his way. The character has become one of the most popular superheroes period, due to My Hero Academia‘s big rise, and its most recent chapter treated Izuku to celebrate.

After all, it looks like the hero-in-training is about to pull an Ultimate Gohan, and readers are plenty hyped.

For those caught up with My Hero Academia, its most recent chapter went live not too long ago. The update followed Izuku as he continued exploring his lucid dream about One For All. By the chapter’s end, fans learned Izuku is able to interact with the first One For All user, and the ghostly figure makes a strange promise to Izuku.

Grabbing the boy’s hand, the first user says, “We’ve long since passed the point of singularity, but don’t worry. You are not alone.”

When Izuku wakes up from his dream, the boy finds his room in total disarray and his right hand glowing with power. The chapter ends with a teaser, asking what this phenomenon could be about, but Dragon Ball fans believe they have seen this kind of thing before.

If you will recall, power-ups are Dragon Ball‘s thing and it has a lot. Way back when, Gohan got a rather unique transformation from the Elder Kaioishin when he underwent a ritual to unleash Gohan’s untapped potential. In order to take on Majin Buu, Gohan trained with the god, and he ended up unlocking a massively powerful form fans refer to as his Mystic state. Even now, Ultimate Gohan stands as his most powerful state, and fans are comparing that form to whatever Izuku’s predecessor gifted to him.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed Izuku doesn’t redo his bangs like Gohan. The look is a good one, but fans definitely prefer Izuku the way he is now.

Still, there are other fans who believe there is a better comparison for what’s going down. Rather than unlocking Izuku’s full potential, others believe One For All will assist the hero by lending his own power to Izuku. If that is the case, then One For All makes a compelling connection to Avatar: The Last Airbender and Izuku may be ready to tap into his so-called Avatar State soon.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

