My Hero Academia: Shigaraki’s Big Quirk Evolution Explained

My Hero Academia has proven Shigaraki Tomura is not a man to mess with lightly. Despite his childish attitude, the League of Villains leader is as deadly as they come. Time and again, the series has shown fans how dangerous the student of All For One can be, and the manga doubled down on that recently.

After all, Shigaraki has gotten a rather large power boost in the last month, and we’re here to break down what the villain can do nowadays.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia entered a villain-centric arc following the League of Villains. Shigaraki found himself pitted against the Meta Liberation Army not long after they fought with Overhaul’s gang. However, this new gang is far more organized than the last which put the League at a disadvantaged.

When cornered by the Army’s leader Re-Destro, Shigaraki found himself crippled after the baddie took three of his fingers. Fans will know this directly affects Shigaraki’s quirk as all five fingers on a hand must make contact with an object to decay it. With three fingers down, there was no way Shigaraki could use his power with one hand, but the fighter matured past the point.

In a moment of awakening, Shigaraki was able to mature his quirk to a point where he no longer needed five fingers. Shigaraki was able to destroy part of Re-Destro’s hand with just his remaining fingers. While the quirk’s power was lessened in strength, Shigaraki was able to develop the tweak its activation requirements after being put in a tough spot. It is only a matter of time before Shigaraki improves his quirk again which should worry Pro Heroes more than a little bit.

So, do you think Shigaraki has more to unlock with his power? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.