Did ‘My Hero Academia’ Just Tease Shigaraki’s Sister?

My Hero Academia is finally opening up about Tomura Shigaraki. The villain is the best-known baddie crop up from the series, but few details were ever shared about his past. Now, the manga is peeling back those origin layers, and fans think they may have tied together an interesting theory about the man.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans checked in on Shigaraki. The leader of the League of Villains took fans on a flashback to his past when he met All For One. The older man took in Shigaraki after the kid had been living on the streets. As it turns out, All For One learned the boy had killed his family when his quirk manifested, but fans are not sure they believe the story.

After all, in one flashback, fans are shown a sliver of Shigaraki’s memories. It is there they saw a little girl assumed to be Shigaraki’s sister, and fans don’t think she is dead.

According to the growing theory, fans wonder if All For One gave Shigaraki his decay quirk which then went haywire and killed the family. This calculated move was then covered up by the boy’s trauma-induced amnesia, giving All For One the chance to turn Shigaraki into his protege. The death of Shigaraki’s family would be on the older man then, but even so, fans do not think the girl seen in Shigaraki’s childhood reverie is dead.

As the chapter explains, the hands which Shigaraki wears on him come from the family he killed. However, none of the hands are small enough to come from the girl seen in these flashbacks. This discrepancy has made readers wonder whether the girl is still alive and if she might be looking for Shigaraki somewhere even after all these years.

