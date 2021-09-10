My Hero Academia Teases Shirakumo’s Comeback

My Hero Academia is teasing the possible return of Oboro Shirakumo with the newest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series! With the Final Act of the series gearing up for its next major phase, the newest chapter of the series finally gave an update on how some of the other heroes have been faring since the war against Tomura Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. The series has now settled things with Izuku Midoriya for the most part, but things are still fairly bad for the rest of the world during this transitional phase as well.

The newest chapter of the series gives fans an update on how Shota Aizawa has been doing since being dealt some major injuries during the war, and with this update also gives fans a surprising tease about the potential return of Shirakumo to the series. Shirakumo might currently be locked within the body of Kurogiri, and was technically killed during the Nomu attack in their high school days, but it seems that with the newest chapter of the series not all hope has been lost for this former hero.

Chapter 325 of the series reveals that Aizawa is currently on the road to recovery as U.A. High School’s Principal calls him to update him about their efforts to reclaim Izuku, and Aizawa confirms that he now has a prosthetic leg but won’t be back up in action any time soon. During his recovery, he has been speaking to Kurogiri every day but there has unfortunately been no notable shifts in that regard. But his effort with Present Mic before had launched a whole new research endeavor.

They are now trying to get through any of the other captured High-Ends in an attempt to restore them, but Aizawa’s efforts before have actually sparked something else. It’s noted that because he was able to get through to Kurogiri even a little, the villains no longer have access to his warp quirk (with the other copy of it being destroyed by Mirko during the war). But there’s hope there. It might not be a full kind of comeback that fans might want, but Shirakumo’s not completely off the table anymore.

But what do you think? Do you think there's a way to potentially restore Shirakumo within Kurogiri's body? Could that be something to turn the tide of this fight overall?