My Hero Academia Reveals What Happened After Todoroki Was Burned

There are something in My Hero Academia which fans cannot forgive. Anyone who has dared harm Izuku Midoriya in on that list, and the sins of All For One are another. Another transgression falls upon Endeavor given how brutal the Pro Hero was towards his family. And thanks to another insight into the Todoroki household, fans hate the hero all the more.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter. It was there fans met with Shoto as the hero-in-training continued his quest to beat his dad. Working alongside Izuku and Katsuki, their training has progressed slowly but surely. However, the trio are treated to another trial when they are asked to have dinner at the Todoroki household by Shoto’s sister.

The chapter carries on until a flashback comes around. The episode was had by Shoto as the boy remembered what happened right after he got the burn mark on his face.

“This burn. I think of it as something our old man gave me. Mom endured and endured until she couldn’t anymore. So I can’t just decided to forgive the guy who wore her down,” Shoto said as he thought back to his past.

The flashback is a small one but heavy. It sees a fallen tea kettle on the floor with steaming water pooled around it. The next scene shows a young Shoto screaming in agony as he clutches his now-burnt face. His mother Rei is cradling him in tears as she apologizes for her actions. She even tries to use her icy quirk to help the burn while Shoto clutches his fists in pain. The scene is an agonizing one to look at let along feel which has fans eyeing Endeavor harder than ever before.

Of course, the choice to make amends with Endeavor will fall to Shoto alone, and it seems the boy is wavering on his stance. He has spent so long hating his father, but his mom’s willingness to move past their trauma has him rethinking all his pent-up aggression. But after seeing a scene like this, it will be hard to convince My Hero Academia fans to give the Pro Hero a second chance.

