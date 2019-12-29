My Hero Academia Teases a Very Important Location Moving Forward

My Hero Academia likes to set up twists as far ahead as possible. In the past, the manga has gotten the jump on readers with its surprises, but some are easier to see coming. In fact, the last chapter just proved that with one tease, and fans are eager to see what is in store for a certain location.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans got a somber lesson. After Aizawa and Present Mic met with Kurogiri, they were able to confirm the man was really a Nomu. The creature was built using the corpse of Shirakumo, the late best friend of the pair, and the boy was able to pass on a message.

As it turns out, Shirakumo was only able to get a word out before he shut down, and that word was hospital. It turns out something is going on a local hospital that has Kurogiri shaken up, and Aizawa is quick to pass on the information despite not knowing its importance.

After he passes on the information, an unknown lady at a hero agency passes on a SOS to Hawks who declines the job. He is asked to visit the Wakagumo Hospital, and that location seems to be the one which Kurogiri meant. After all, the chapter ends with a shot of Shigaraki and his master’s doctor hidden in a hospital, and the former is being tortured in order to gain new powers.

From deep inside his mind, Shirakumo tried to pass on the information of where he was turned into a Nomu. It might be too late for the boy to turn back, but the Pro Heroes have a shot of stopping the creation of Nomu. If they can simply suss out the doctor’s true identity, the Pro Heroes will get a win under their belts, so fans can expect to see this hospital pop back into the story before too long.

What do you think the Pro Heroes will find at this hospital? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.