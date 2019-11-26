My Hero Academia Gives Major Update on Izuku’s Quirk

My Hero Academia likes to take fans for a spin whenever it can. Over the years, the series has dropped several big revelations on readers which left their jaws on the floor. These days, things with the manga are ramping up to another big reveal, but it is making sure to check on other shockers too. That is why fans just got a huge update on Izuku’s Quirk, and it has fans shook.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a brand-new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Izuku. The hero was shocked last week when a villain appeared with Natsu held hostage. The baddie named Ending promises to kill Endeavor’s son unless the Pro Hero kills him first.

Of course, Endeavor is left fuming by the dilemma, but Ending is not one to waste time. He begins wreaking havoc everywhere, and he does so to innocent bystanders. It falls to Izuku and his friends to save the others, and it is there Izuku shows he can use two Quirks at once.

The last few weeks of training saw Endeavor teach Izuku the merit of training until the act feels natural. All of this effort helped Izuku use One For All to rescue a slew of airborne cars before he uses his latest Quirk to grab a hold of them.

As readers will remember, Izuku manifested a second Quirk during a recent arc. The power came from a previous holder of One For All, and it went out of control the moment Izuku used it. The shadowy ability gives Izuku the ability to grab targets like Spider-Man, but it was too unruly for Izuku to use. Now, it seems the boy has gotten more comfortable with his power, and fans are eager to see how the Quirk looks when it is mastered.

Did you see this Quirk revelation coming?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.