Did My Hero Academia Tease Its First Latina Pro Hero?

My Hero Academia has all kinds of Pro Heroes under its belt, but there are some fans gravitate to more than other. Take Mirko, for instance. The top-tier hero was missing for much of the series to start, but the Rabbit Hero has become a fan-favorite since. Thanks to a new chapter, fans got to see what Mirko can do when she lets loose, and it has some wondering whether the hero hails from Latin America.

Recently, the conversation spun out when My Hero Academia put up a chapter dedicated to Mirko. The Pro Hero is facing a slew of Advanced Nomu after Mirko ran into All For One’s doctor. The pudgy man is doing his best to escape, but Mirko manages to show the Nomu a challenge even with one arm having been severed.

As fans noticed, Mirko set off a slew of attacks which left her opponents stunned. It was there techniques like Luna Ring and Luna Tigers were shown. The latter move piqued the most attention given its Latin origins as fans wondering whether Mirko named the move because she is Latina.

One of my followers brought up an interesting point. One of Mirko’s moves is called Luna Tijeras (Scissors in Spanish). Is… is Mirko Latina!? pic.twitter.com/8bTKzfeiEF — Vocal Pineapple Academia* (@VocalPineapple) March 1, 2020

After all, tijeras does mean scissors in Spanish. The word has no meaning in English until it is translated. Tijeras is also used to describe a fighting technique in Latin America, and Mirko seems to have based her own move around that technique. Her attack prompts Mirko to basically decapitate anyone after she wraps her superhuman legs around their neck like a pair of scissors. Clearly, the name suits the attack, and fans hope Mirko could give them a bit of Latina representation.

After all, there are Pro Heroes in the My Hero Academia universe who are not from Japan. There is no reason Mirko cannot join those ranks like Captain Celebrity did for the U.S. Now, fans can only guess where Mirko will go from here on out, but readers hope an exploration into her past will unveil her Latina origins.

