Popular My Hero Academia Traitor Theory Heats Up Thanks to One Student

My Hero Academia fans have become all sorts of familiar with the students of Class 1-A. Over its lifetime, the series has dove deep into the history behind its main heroes, but an early arc got readers worried when a yet-known traitor was snuffed out. After the League of Villains attacked the school, it didn’t take long for the teachers to learn a traitor was at the school, but no one knows who the double-agent is.

Now, a recent chapter of the series has fans pointing their fingers at a new target, and no one is quite sure how to feel about the tease.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out its latest chapter, and the release checked back in on Class 1-A. The manga has been busy with the bad guys as the League of Villains got a massive power boost as of late, but the students have been working as usual. In fact, the new chapter sees the group do some media practice, but it was Kaminari who shocked fans with a small panel.

I want to say it’s just Kaminari’s electricity move pose, but it indeed is a bit suspicious… https://t.co/OHuaBoPZfc — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) September 2, 2019

As you can see below, there is a panel with Kaminari showing the boy posed just so. The student is seen with his hand up to his forehead as he makes an ‘L’ shape with his fingers. The boy looks easy enough with a cool smile, but fans of My Hero Academia know the sign he’s making has a specific meaning to one villain.

In fact, the sign is one which the Meta Liberation Army used frequently. Re-Destro was seen doing it in the manga’s last arc, and Kaminari is matching it exactly. Of course, fans have started wondering if Kaminari might be tied to the Army or the League since the organizations merged, but others are not so sure. After all, Kaminari is a pretty gullible dude, and it isn’t beneath him to mimic signs he’s seen on TV. Now, fans will have to wait and see whether this shocking theory will play out in the end.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.