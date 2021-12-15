My Hero Academia Unleashes Hagakure’s Best Scene Yet

My Hero Academia is pushing through with Toru Hagakure’s best scene in the manga to date with the newest chapter of the series! The young heroes of Class 1-A have been challenged in a number of intense ways even before everything fell into the chaos beyond the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and the Final Act of the series has only twisted the knife even further. There have been some major moments from the young heroes who haven’t got much time in the spotlight compared to the rest of the heroes, and that is especially true for the Invisible Girl, Toru Hagakure.

Hagakure was recently put in the center of the series as part of a major bait and switch Horikoshi had laid out for the reveal of the U.A. Academy’s ultimate traitor, but it was soon confirmed that she was not the traitor but in fact the first one to find out the true traitor’s identity. Given her closeness to the traitor over their time working together on missions through their time at the school so far, Hagakure took the center stage of the series for a brief time as she showcased her emotional strength and power with the newest chapter in confronting that traitor.

Chapter 337 of the series picks up right after Hagakure had sought out Izuku Midoriya after overhearing Yuga Aoyama’s parents talking about working with All For One. It’s then confirmed that Aoyama was indeed the traitor who has been feeding the villains information all this time, and it breaks Hagakure’s heart the most. She and Aoyama have been paired together through their teams in the series before, and had even been shown training to strengthen their quirks together to prepare for the villains’ next moves.

When Aoyama tries to fire a laser at Izuku, Hagakure ends up reflecting it as she’s done so in the past. This time it’s so powerful that the reflecting light power around her body begins to fade away, and her full face is revealed for the first real time in the series. But she also bears her whole soul at the same time as well and furiously asks Aoyama what was going through his head the whole time he had been working and learning alongside them in the school. It’s the most we’ve seen from her thus far, and hopefully not the last time fans get this opportunity.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Toru Hagakure's big stand with the newest chapter of the series? How does it make you feel about Hagakure now after potentially being labeled a traitor for years before?