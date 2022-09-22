My Hero Academia: Shigaraki's New Form Is More Depressing Than Impressive

The Final Arc continues to march forward in My Hero Academia, as Class 1-A continues to struggle against a powered-up Shigaraki who not only has boosted his current Qurik which can decay anything around him but also grants him countless other super abilities. With the crime fighters from Class 1-A and the professional heroes including Endeavor, Mirko, Hawks, and more making some serious leeway in the fight against All For One's forces, Shigaraki has a brand new transformation that is far more tragic than it is impressive.

Warning. If you aren't up to date on the current events of My Hero Academia's manga, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Since inheriting the power of All For One, Shigaraki has mostly been free of the disturbing severed hands that once held tight to his body when he first appeared in the Shonen franchise, sporting a far different look as he attempts to burn down Hero Society to the ground. The latest chapter, not only introduces Shigaraki's new disturbing form but also details how the heir to All For One landed on this new transformation:

"Tomura Shigaraki's body was groping around for its optimal form. That optimal form seemed to be a bloated mass of fingers, forever seeking destruction. A form that overwhelmed the world around him and keep everyone at arm's reach, but the heroes bested that form. Thanks to erasure, he couldn't heal the accumulating damage to his body. That, plus the stress and panic afflicting his mind, gnawed away at his essence and his body turned into a new, ideal form for this particular moment."

Even from deep within, he instinctual feels most protected when those hands are enclosed around him. AFO has destroyed this kid from the inside. Hoping Shigaraki can finally break free of this 'cocoon' for real once AFO gets here..#MHA366 #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia366 pic.twitter.com/qYXA3HNKXq — Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) September 19, 2022

Shigaraki's new form isn't simply gruesome in surrounding his body with giant fingers, but the fingers on his left hand have been transformed into the heads of his deceased loved ones, proving that the events of the past are still influencing his decisions today. The idea of redemption for Shigaraki is something that has been bouncing around Midoriya's head for quite some time and it's clear that from Shigaraki's mental state, it's going to take a lot to set him on a new path if at all possible.

Shigaraki is doing everything possible to separate himself from a world that he hates, that treated him with disdain following the accidental death of his family thanks to the emergence of his own Quirk. Since finding himself under One For All's thrall, he has never vied from his destructive path, so while redemption might be impossible, there's always a chance that Izuku might find a way to break through to Tomura.