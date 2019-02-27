‘My Hero Academia’ Spread Reveals New Look at Class 1-B

My Hero Academia‘s latest arc has seen a great focus on the students of Class 1-B as the two Hero Course classes have taken on a huge training exercise in which they do battle. So it’s also revealed many of Class 1-B’s hero names and costumes.

The latest volume release in Japan also came with a new look at some of Class 1-B, and you can check out the colored page spread below.

Here’s an HD scan of the Boku No Hero Academia Volume 22 backside and flap page with Class B’s Setsuna, Kodai, Pony, and Juzo! Setsuna’s costume is actually comprised of a galaxy-like color hue of purple, magenta, and blue! Kodai is red/white and Pony is red orange/peach! pic.twitter.com/LxY1fIELVO — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) February 4, 2019

Thanks to @aitaikimochii on Twitter, fans now have a look at the back cover of My Hero Academia Volume 22, which features a colored look at Class B’s Setsuna Tokage, Yui Kodai, Pony Tsunotori’s, and Juzo Honenuki’s hero costumes. The Joint Training arc did much to reveal what each of Class 1-B’s students could do, and it also fills in many gaps fans had been curious about since Class 1-B was introduced.

These four additions in particular have not seen much focus in the series so far as only a few members of Class 1-B have had speaking roles and big moments in earlier arcs. But with the Joint Training off so much of these previously unexplored characters, fans are now clamoring to see more of Class 1-B’s skills before long.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fans are currently waiting for the series to make its anime return later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 overall. It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.

