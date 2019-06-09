My Hero Academia Connects All Might to Superman with New Easter Egg

My Hero Academia has not been subtle with its comic book references over the years. Creator Kohei Horikoshi is a well-known reader of Marvel and DC, so there’s little surprise to see its heroes filter into his manga. Fans have long connected Superman to All Might, and it seems a brand-new easter egg is only tightening that comparison.

Recently, a brand-new chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes made fans do a double take over a Superman reference. The recent update delved into All Might’s other life as Yagi Toshinori and explored his work at Might Tower.

But if you will look on top o the building itself, you will see something familiar if you know anything about the Daily Planet.

As you can see above, the top of Might Tower has a very distinct globe sitting atop it. The massive sphere is surrounded by two rings, and fans were quick to notice how similar the design was to the Daily Planet globe.

After all, Superman has to work a day job as Clark Kent, and he does so as a writer with the Daily Planet. This iconic DC Comics location is traditionally represented by a tall skyscraper with a big globe sitting on top. A ring often surrounds the globe which is embossed with the Daily Planet name, and well — you can see the connection here pretty clearly.

Not only do both of these building toppers look very similar, but Yagi and Clark share their alter ego in common. The writer must not out himself as Superman while at work, and Yagi must do the same with the majority of his co-workers at Might Tower. The manga makes it seem like Yagi is a simple finance worker, but he is none other than All Might when he’s fully powered. The only way to make this reference more opaque would have been to make Yagi an actual reporter… but My Hero Academia still has time to explore that career option before it wraps.

