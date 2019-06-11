My Hero Academia Highlights Subtle Pixar Easter Egg

My Hero Academia has all sorts of original arcs to keep it chugging along, but the series isn’t afraid to dip into other titles from time to time. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has put in lots of easter eggs since the series began, and fans think they have found another nod to another superhero story.

However, this nod seems to be directed at a famous superhero family outside of both Marvel and DC. It is time to turn your eye to The Incredibles instead.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans learned more details about the Meta Liberation Army. The group is eager to kick off a full-on war with the League of Villains, and its leaders have lots of soldiers to spare. In one scene, fans can see one of these commanders rallying the army, and they share an intriguing piece of advice.

“Show the world that, yes, everyone is a hero! And that at the same time no one is!”

The comment leaves the Liberation Army’s foot soldiers in a frenzy, but Pixar fanatics were quick to point out how this scene mimics one from The Incredibles. The Pixar movie features a scene with Syndrome after he has captured the Incredible family. The baddie monologues as usual, but he leaves the family with a sinister line: “And when everyone’s super, no one will be.”

There is a clear connection between these two lines, and it didn’t take long for fans to ask if Horikoshi tied the lines on purpose. After all, the artist is a noted fan of superhero culture, and he’s made plenty of connections to heroes like Superman and Batman before. Now, it seems Syndrome is the latest to hit up My Hero Academia, and fans are ready to see whether Mr. Incredible will make a cameo before too long.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.