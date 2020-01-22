My Hero Academia Shares Horrifying Truth About One For All’s History

My Hero Academia fans feel like they know plenty about One For All, but the Quirk has plenty of secrets going on behind the screen. For instance, Izuku only found out about the Quirk’s other powers, and it turns out there is an even darker secret lying behind the gift.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers for chapter 257 of My Hero Academia below:

Over the weekend, fans got a taste of the latest My Hero Academia story. It was there audiences caught up with All Might, and the retired hero had some info to share with his two top students. Izuku and Bakugo were ready to find out more for One For All, but it is the latter who noticed something horrifying.

As it turns out, all of the previous users for One For All died young, and All Might was not scared to admit it.

According to All Might, many of the users did die because of their lacking powers. The hero said they were not chosen to carry the Quirk so much as they were picked out of necessity in the heat of battle.

“They weren’t really chosen ones. Through all those battles, all they could do was receive the Quirk and then entrust it to another,” All Might shared.

Looking at this info, fans are wondering what the future has in store for All Might and Izuku. The past users died when they were young, and history repeated itself with Nana Shimura. Now, fans are looking at All Might worriedly since the retired hero has been on the mend since losing his Quirk, and his loss would bring unimaginable grief to the series.

Did you ever see this horrifying reveal coming…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.