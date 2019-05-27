My Hero Academia Unlocks One Villain’s Full Potential

My Hero Academia has kept its villains at bay for quite some time, but the series decided to change that with its most recent arc. These days, the League of Villains is unlocking power boosts left and right after Toga was the first to stand up. Now, it seems another baddie has unlocked their full potential, and fans are ready to see them in action.

After all, Twice has kept his hands out of battle since he debuted, and it seems he’s ready to go to war at last.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans saw Twice take in a bit lesson. Fans watched as the baddie was forcibly taken into custody by the Meta Liberation Army. They wanted to mine the man’s powers and used another quirk to toy with Twice and his psyche. However, the older man was not ready to let the gang kill Toga, and one poor choice on the army’s behalf led to their surefire loss.

When Twice began to struggle against one army member’s puppets, they were given the order to break his arms and legs. This pain was unreal for Twice, but it confirmed something he had been trying to avoid; He was not a clone himself. Twice is the real deal, and he used this pain caused by the army to reeducate himself.

“It hurts like hell, but I’m still here! I’ve been walking on eggshells trying to avoid major injuries… It’s because I was so scared of vanishing,” Twice explained.

By the chapter’s end, fans are shown Twice as he embraces his quirk for good. The baddie is able to make a one-man army without fearing for his own safety, and the army looks less-than-pleased by the sudden change of pace.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.