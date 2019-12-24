Megan The Stallion Goes Anime with This My Hero Academia Makeover

It has been a busy year for My Hero Academia, but the summer was a highlight for many. These days, the anime is booming with a new season and film, but the manga lit up a few months back. The grit of My Hero Academia was more abrasive than ever this summer, and it earned a shoutout from the Queen of Hot Girl Summer herself. Megan Thee Stallion showed her full love for Shoto Todoroki during a photo shoot, and it seems that saga is continuing.

Over on Twitter, Megan Thee Stallion posted a photo recently which revisits her first My Hero Academia shoot. It turns out the artists over at Crunchyroll decided to turn the rapper into an actual Pro Hero, and the animated heroine looks real fresh.

And if Endeavor were to ever step to this Pro Hero, well – it is safe to say things wouldn’t go the way he planned.

Shoutout to my friends @Crunchyroll for bringing Todoroki Tina to life 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BWyDcqlOFh — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 21, 2019

As you can see, Megan Thee Stallion sent out a thanks for the official artwork, and it has fans wanting an actual crossover. The Pro Hero known as Tina Todoroki is rocking split hair like Shoto thanks to their red-and-white manes.

The rest of the outfit is decked out with bling like earrings and necklaces. Not only does Tina Todoroki have on pressed nails, but her low-cut costume would put Midnight to shame. Sure, the look is very similar to the one Shoto rocks, but Megan Thee Stallion fills out the suit in an entirely different way. So while Shoto uses his fiery powers to show out his father, we will let Megan Thee Stallion keeps things hot by spitting fire on her next tracks.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.