My Hero Academia Fans Discover Important Detail about Midnight’s NSFW Costume

From comics to manga, it seems the reputation lives on. When superheroes are involved, women cannot get a break from revealing costumes, but My Hero Academia has tried to curb their wanton use. If a hero is showing skin on the job, then there’s a reason for it. And at last, fans have found out a bit more about Midnight and her infamously naughty suit.

Over on Reddit, a user known as HEXAMENDLE posted a colored version of a behind-the-scenes sketch creator Kohei Horikoshi did of Midnight. The Pro Hero, who also goes by Nemuri Kayama, is famous for her fearless attitude and dislike of clothing. She also has a very sexy Hero Costume which caused lots of stir when it debuted, but it does have more functionality than you may realize.

“I’ve gotten so many letters asking, ‘What the heck’s up with her costume?’ As I explained in the bonus comic in Jump NEXT, what she’s actually wearing is just ultra-superthin tights,” Horikoshi explained in this behind-the-scenes aside.

As it turns out, the super-tight outfit Midnight wears is not vinyl or spandex like many assume. It turns out the fabric is mesh, and that makes the outfit even more raunchy for some. The anime makes the fabric way more opaque than you would expect mesh to look but what Horikoshi says goes.

This outfit reveal is not only in-line with Midnight, but it actually works hand in hand with her quirk. The Pro Hero has a power known as Somnabulist which allows her to produce a sleep-inducing aroma from her skin. Clearly, the crux of her power hinges around Midnight being able to produce the powder anywhere at any time, and a fully mesh suit would give her that freedom. This means her suit is as practical as it is sexy which makes her the ultimate 18+ superhero.

