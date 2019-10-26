My Hero Academia Sees Midoriya Discover All Might’s Successor Secret

✖

While the secret behind All Might's successor had been revealed in the previous episode, wherein Sir Nighteye and All Might recalled how Lemillion, aka Mirio Togata, was originally set to be the receiver of the insanely powerful quirk that is One For All. Before the final transition was made, All Might decided to go down a different route and make Midoriya his successor, granting the young, quirkless fan the power of the "Symbol of Peace". Now, in the most recent installment of My Hero Academia, Deku has learned the truth and discovered just how important Lemillion was originally going to be.

Mirio Togata is arguably the strongest student currently attending UA Academy. Though his quirk only gives him the power to go transparent, ala Kitty Pryde from the X-Men, he uses it to such great effect that he was basically able to take down every member of Class 1-A during a training session. Earning his place in the triumvirate that fellow students have dubbed "The Big Three", Mirio earned his place within Sir Nighteye's agency, hitting the streets as the caped hero Lemillion.

Sir Nighteye, having worked with Mirio, realizes just how powerful the young student is and considered it to be a horrible mistake when All Might chose Midoriya as the "heir to his throne". However, as Nighteye faces off against Midoriya, attempting to gauge the young hero's skill, Sir begins to realize that Izuku may in fact be worthy of the title, and certainly worthy of a place within his organization.

Lemillion is going to have a big role in this fourth season of My Hero Academia, helping Midoriya along with his new work study, but perhaps more importantly, backing Izuku up in the coming fight against Overhaul and his Yakuza horde.

What did you think of the latest episode of My Hero Academia? How did you feel about Midoriya learning about Lemillion's secret? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.