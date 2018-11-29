‘My Hero Academia’ Drops a Bomb About Izuku’s Health

My Hero Academia fans were feeling the angst this week as Midoriya struggled with the idea of trying to save Bakugo even though he had been through a similar dangerous situation not long before.

But what made all of this worse is the surprising news Midoriya had gotten just before. His injures and body were badly damaged before, but his latest fight with Muscular has pushed him way over that edge.

When the doctor explained Midoriya’s situation, he highlighted how his bones exploded like fireworks in the past but this last time was the worst yet. Stating that usually people have limiters keeping them from using more than 80 percent of their power, it’s possible for these limiters to be removed for a full use of their power.

This “hysterical strength” phenomena is pretty well-known in urban legend, as stories of mothers gaining strength to protect their children have been spread, but it’s all too real for Midoriya. When he used his power in this hysterical strength way, the doctor explains that he is not only damaging his bones but his ligaments as well.

His joints are slowly deteriorating, and if Midoriya uses his body in such a way at least two or three more times then he might even lose complete use of his arms. It’s a very dangerous predicament for him to be in, especially considering how active the villains are at the moment.

Midoriya’s going to have to think twice about how he defends himself and others, but at least he saved Kota in the process. Even then, it’s no use for Midoriya to save others if he damages himself so badly in the process. It’s a lesson All Might has been trying to teach him this whole time. Maybe it’ll finally sink in.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut,the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.