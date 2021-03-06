My Hero Academia Fan Managed to Recreate UA Academy in Minecraft

✖

My Hero Academia's UA Academy has been creating the biggest heroes in Kohei Horikoshi's anime franchise for years in the Shonen series' story, and one fan has used the insanely popular video game of Minecraft to recreate the halls of this prolific school. As My Hero Academia is set to return later this month with the fifth season of its anime, Class 1-A will be pitted against their rivals in Class 1-B to kick things off, providing plenty of opportunities to explore the students of UA Academy as they enter into this insane training exercise.

Minecraft was first released in 2009, giving players the opportunity to create environments with building tools at their disposal, with countless different landscapes being shared by those who have entered into the game. With the game being released on a number of different consoles, players have created a number of environments that pay homage to the world of pop culture, specifically with many showing off anime locales. With UA Academy easily being the most popular location in My Hero Academia to date, it's clear that the students are going to have rough seas ahead as they continue to push forward to achieve their dreams of becoming professional crime fighters and enter the world of superheroes.

Reddit User Fyrados shared this insanely impressive creations that brings to life the halls of UA Academy that have helped mold such heroes as Midoriya, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, Eraserhead, Present Mic, Midnight, and countless other crime fighters in the Shonen franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi:

2021 will make for a big year for My Hero Academia, not just thanks to the arrival of the fifth season of the anime series, but also with the upcoming release of the third movie of the franchise that is slated to hit this summer. Though details about the next film in the Shonen franchise are few and far between outside of an image featuring the "Three Musketeers", fans are hyped for the arrival of the next big entry in the series as the anime is aiming to have up to ten movies in total.

What do you think of this impressive recreation of the halls of UA Academy?