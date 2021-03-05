My Hero Academia Sets Up New Poll to Decide Its Best Battle to Date

✖

My Hero Academia has had its fair share of battles since first debuting in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, and now fans can vote on which brawl they consider to stand tall above the rest with a popularity poll that is looking to once and for all answer the question of which fight in the UA Academy universe is the hardest hitting. With the series set to return later this month with its fifth season, there are sure to be plenty of battles that are looking to carve their way into the minds of anime fans around the world.

Midoriya has certainly been at the forefront of many of these deadly fights that have taken place during his short career as a student at UA Academy, battling against the likes of the League of Villains, Overhaul, Gentle Criminal, and even some of his fellow students in Class 1-A including Bakugo and Shoto Todorki. Not to be outdone, characters like All Might and Lemillion also took the opportunity to give fans some of the biggest battles of the Shonen franchise, giving their all in what might be their final fights against the likes of All For One and Overhaul that resulted in the loss of their powers.

My Hero Academia shared the new poll using their Official Twitter Account, letting fans know that they can share their thoughts on what was the best fight in the history of the anime series created by Kohei Horikoshi, with the poll being created to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the anime's arrival:

Though the manga's War Arc won't be taking place in the upcoming fifth season, we would imagine that anime fans will definitely pick more than a few battles from that storyline for this poll in the future. What is your favorite battle in My Hero Academia to date?

