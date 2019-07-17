My Hero Academia: This Genderbent Mirio Cosplay Could Save a Life

My Hero Academia fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the fourth season this October, and one of the major reasons why is to see more of the boisterous Mirio Togata in action. Introduced at the tail end of the third season, the fourth season is promising to show off more of his hero persona in action. While fans have a brief idea of what that’s going to look like, it’s still not enough as the wait for Season 4 seems to get tougher everyday.

But one Mirio cosplay is out to save those lives made rougher by the wait for the fourth season, and its genderbent spin on Mirio’s hero costume has definitely made an impact among fans with its “power.” Check it out below!

Cosplay Artist lostlittlerabbit (who you can find on Instagram here) shared the above cosplay, and her genderbent take on the new hero has become an immediate hit with fans of the series. It’s not hard to see why as her take on Mirio’s Lemillion costume translates very well to real life. My Hero Academia has plenty of references to Western superhero comics, and this cool take on Lemillion certainly looks like it would fit right in with the other Western superheroes!

Although Mirio seemed tough when he was introduced late into Season 3, fans haven’t seen just how tough he is just yet. He will play a significant role in the next season of the series as it tackles the Shie Hassakai arc, which pits Izuku Midoriya and a few other students from Class 1-A against a whole host of surprising new challenges for their first major outing as provisionally licensed heroes. But luckily fans will only have to wait until October 12th to see it all happen.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.