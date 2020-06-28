This My Hero Academia Statue is Thing of Dreams for Mirko Fans

✖

Mirko is one of the most popular pro heroes among My Hero Academia fans, and that's why this collectible statue concept for the fan favorite is definitely a thing of dreams. Making her official debut into the series during the Pro Hero arc of the series, the Rabbit Hero Mirko has been soaring to the top of many fans' favorite hero lists. This has only exploded further once she made her official debut in the anime in the penultimate episode of the anime's fourth season. So the big question here is...where is the Mirko merchandise?

As it turns out, My Hero Academia fans everywhere are beginning to think the same thing. When series creator Kohei Horikoshi himself is showing his love for Mirko whenever possible, it does make you wonder why fans can't show her love in some official manner. Thankfully, when Mirko does get a collectible statue or two there's already a strong design in place to draw inspiration from.

Artists thiagolima13 (who you can find on ArtStation here) and Breno Salles (who you can find on ArtStation here) worked together to craft a strong concept for what a Mirko collectible statue could potentially look like. If an official release does get put into production later down the line, it's going to have to live up to quite the spectacular concept! You can check it out below:

The merchandise for the pro hero is probably taking so long simply because Mirko has yet to get any significant screen time. Although she fully threw herself into the action with the latest arc of the manga, it's going to be quite a while before the anime adapts these moments. So it's probably going to be just as long before Mirko gets to shelves despite her quick rise to popularity among fans of the series. At least when she does finally get her proper due, fans will be ready and waiting for it!

If My Hero Academia came out with an official Mirko collectible statue, would you nab one for yourself? Do you think Mirko is the next big pro hero slated for tons of merchandise? What did you think of her big anime debut towards the end of Season 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

