My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Season 6's Momo Yaoyorozu

As the final episodes hit Season 6, My Hero Academia has gotten an awesome cosplay highlighting Momo Yaoyorozu's big role in the season before it all comes to an end! My Hero Academia's manga has been in the midst of the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original story, so fans of the anime have been eagerly anticipating when the adaptation would do the same. Things all kicked off with the second half of the new season this year as the Final Act has already put Deku through the ringer as he prepares to deal with the final battles overall.

My Hero Academia's characters have been through a lot since Season 6 of the anime began as My Hero Academia started off last Fall with a huge fight between the heroes and Tomura Shigaraki and All For One's Paranormal Liberation Front. It's here that Momo Yaoyorozu and the rest of the young heroes played a crucial role in helping to slow down Gigantomachia before the monster made things much worse, and now the hero's gotten an awesome cosplay tribute from artist pamdroid18 on TikTok! Check it out:

How to Catch Up With My Hero Academia Season 6

Things have already been very bad for Deku, My Hero Academia is getting ready to make things much worse however. My Hero Academia Season 6 is rounding out its final episodes as we approach the upcoming Spring 2023 anime schedule this April, and the latest episodes have seen Deku going up against the hero students of Class 1-A as he refused to accept their help. Fearing the danger of All For One, and weighed down by One For All's responsibility, Deku was willing to get aggressive in order to keep them away.

But thanks to Yaoyorozu's teamwork together with the rest of the Class 1-A students, they were able to get through to Deku and are now coming up against all sorts of new challenges as My Hero Academia Season 6 inches closer to its finale. Then after that, there are even bigger things slated to come in the anime's future if My Hero Academia's manga is anything to go by.

But what have you liked seeing from Momo Yaoyorozu and the others in My Hero Academia Season 6 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts on My Hero Academia's new episodes and everything anime in the comments!