‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Introduces America’s Superhero Scene

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is being praised as one the best superhero movies around at the moment, and fans are thrilled to see how the film will expand the world of the My Hero Academia manga and anime series. Well, one way the film will achieve that expansion is by giving us a look at the Western region of pro superheroes, by revealing what America’s superhero scene is all about!

Comicbook.com/anime‘s Megan Peters has already seen My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, and shared the following breakdown of what we learn about the US superhero world in the film. Be warned – some mild PLOT SPOILERS follow!

Below is a breakdown of an opening scene

We start in Las Vegas, at a casino. A villain and his minions attack and cause some havoc, ripping off the casino and flinging debris everywhere, flustering the American pro heroes. A car filled with people are about to get exploded with rockets, but then YOUNG ALL MIGHT ARRIVES!

He saves them and tries to apprehend the villains. He struggles a bit (as the villains threw distract him and run off) but gets some assistance/backup from his buddy Dave, who is in a fancy hi-tech car.

Together All Might and Dave pursue the villains and apprehend them in flashy action goodness. Also, All Might alludes to using an attack based on Dave’s hometown – it’s a CALIFORNIA SMASH!!!

People ask who this hero is, and Dave says ‘He’s All Might, a foreign exchange student from Japan.’

This scene is nice little tie to the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spinoff manga that’s out right now, where we learn that the Pro Hero profession began in America. Its most likely that reason that All Might spent some time overseas, training to become Japan’s “Symbol of Peace” where we find him at the start of the regular manga/anime series.

The film also introduces a few new American Pro Heroes, who we briefly get to see before the main storyline kicks in. Once All Might, Izuku, and the Class 1-A students end up on “I Island,” we also get a lineup of new heroes from all over the international scene, some of whom you can see below (lower right-hand corner):

Promo for My Hero Academia episode 14 of s3 and new character designs for characters appearing only in the movie. pic.twitter.com/fL9B2IXGcK — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) July 12, 2018



My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes lands in theaters on August 3 – but will screen first at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Stay tuned for our coverage of that event!