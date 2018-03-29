‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Releases Official Synopsis

If you hadn’t heard, My Hero Academia is ready to Detroit Smash the anime fandom this year. Not only will the franchise make an anime comeback in April when its third season drops, but Izuku has plans for fans later this summer. When August rolls in, the very first My Hero Academia movie is slated to hit theaters, and fans just got a big update on the much-awaited movie.

Recently, the official website for the first My Hero Academia movie updated its pages with a synopsis. The lengthy description quickly made its way to fans, and a translator named Audrey turned around the blurb in English for fans. You can read the full synopsis for My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: The Two Heroes below:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break.

However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage!

Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable “Plan” or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

My Hero Academia‘s first movie is set to open August 3. The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

The anime’s impending third season is set to adapt the manga’s ‘School Trip’ arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

Are you excited for this debut film?