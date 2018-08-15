‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Confirms a Surprising Hero Law

In the world of My Hero Academia, the laws and regulations surrounding heroes and quirks can be a bit confusing, but the new movie confirms at least one surprising rule.

Warning: spoilers for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes ahead!

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes debuted in Japan earlier this month. It has gotten a whole lot of praise from fans and critics alike, both for entertaining audiences and expanding its beloved fictional universe. This includes taking our heroes outside of Japan for the first time, and showing viewers how quirks have been legislated in other places.

It turns out that Japan is the only country in this fictional world where there are laws against quirk use in public. In Kohei Horikoshi’s vision of the future, people with super powers can use them however they please in other places. Of course, with about 80 percent of people now possessing some kind of special ability, this has not been without consequences.

As My Hero Academia fans know, All Might is the shining symbol of peace in the series’ version of Japan. Thanks to his influence, we learn, the country’s crime rate is down to a minimal 6 percent. By contrast, the rest of the world is said to have a crime rate of about 20 percent. Of course, this could also have to do with the rest of the world’s freedom to use their quirks however they please — for better or for worse.

For those unfamiliar, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is the series’ first feature-length film. Set in between the stories of Class 1-A’s final exams and their summer training camp, it follows All Might and Deku — a.k.a. Izuku Midoriya — as they accept an invitation to a mysterious man-made island moving through the ocean.

There, they attend an international expo for all things hero-related. In a plot that is characteristically meta for My Hero Academia, heroes, fans, researchers and support companies gather to celebrate hero culture and help advance the crime-fighting agenda.

This explains why the previews show Deku using his quirk freely in the real-world, as it is not illegal on the island. Outside of Japan, he would not need a license or any other kind of excuse to use his quirk. Essentially, the whole world revolves around vigilantes.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes premiered in Japan on Aug. 3. Next month, it will debut in North America in 400 theaters across the U.S. and Canada. Screenings will be held on Sept. 25, 26, 27, 29 and Oct. 2. The full details are available on the film’s official website.