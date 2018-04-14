‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Reveals Its Original Characters

Two new characters who will be introduced in My Hero Academia the Movie: The Two Heroes have been revealed.

The makers of announced that Mirai Shida will play the character of Melissa. Melissa is a girl without a Quirk whom Deku meets on I Island.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Katsuhisa Namase will play David, Melissa’s father. David is a scientist who makes support items for heroes and is an old friend of All Might’s. Melissa is training to follow in her father’s footsteps.

You can see Melissa and David’s character designs below:

My Hero Academia The Movie: The Two Heroes – Original Character Designs for Melissa (a quirkless girl), and David (a scientist who creates support items for heroes). pic.twitter.com/R5CWbezrqM — Cavaner (@cav_nel) April 9, 2018

My Hero Academia the Movie: The Two Heroes tells an original story that was not covered by the My Hero Academia manga. The story primarily takes place on the man-made I Island. The film also promises to offer glimpses at All Might’s earlier days.

My Hero Academia manga creator Kohei Horikoshi is working on the franchise’s first movie. Kenji Nagasaki, scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda, character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi, and composer Yuki Hayashi from the My Hero Academia television anime have also joined the film’s staff.

My Hero Academia Season Three premiered on April 7th. The season will tackle the School Trip arc from the manga, which sees the students of UA High School class 1-A head into the forest to hone their quirks in the wild. The League of Villains sees the students outside the school walls as a chance to stage another attack and attempt to kidnap one of the students. It’s up to Midoriyama and his classmates to think fast and protect their own.

But that’s not all. Some promotional material for the show’s new season may be hinting that it will also get into the next arc of the series, the Hideout Raid arc.

Funimation is streaming My Hero Academia Season 3 in SimulDub.

“From rankings to polls to awards, My Hero Academia was without a doubt, universally recognized – by both fans and media alike – as the best in anime in 2017. The series truly resonates with the superhero lore and pop culture representations that North American audiences grew up with and continue to gravitate to,” said Gen Fukunaga, CEO and founder of Funimation, when the announcement was made. “We’re excited to be premiering Season 3 on April 7 and to be able to once again simultaneously stream the first six episodes of My Hero Academia in SimulDub on the same day and date as the Japanese broadcast.”

Are you excited to see My Hero Academia take to the big screen? Let us know in the comments!