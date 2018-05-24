‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Reveals First Synopsis

Are you ready for My Hero Academia to hit the big screen? This summer, the superhero series will go from cable to theaters when Studio Bones shares its first movie. The much-awaited feature will give fans an action-packed look into Izuku’s story, and it seems its first synopsis has gone live.

Over on Twitter, the synopsis drop came courtesy of Yonkou Productions. The vetted source shared the English translated synopsis with fans, and the blurb can be found below:

“All Might gets an invite from an old friend to attend the world’s premiere science gathering on a man-made island overseas,” the synopsis explains.

“However, a mysterious villain attacks the expo, and a plan to shake up the hero organization begins. Can Deku save everyone from this unprecedented crisis?”

As far as synopses go, this description is pretty terse. Aside from All Might and Izuku, no other characters are brought up by name. Still, it does give fans a better idea of what is coming; The debut film will focus on science, an island, and a villain with a grudge against heroes. Interestingly enough, the synopsis questions whether Deku can save the day rather than All Might who has gone on their trip with him. So, fans are starting to wonder if something happens to the Symbol of Peace that keeps him from fighting.

With the film set to debut in Japan this August, My Hero Academia: The Two Heroes does have time to string audiences along. The movie did put out its debut poster not too long ago, and fans are hoping Bones will drop a full trailer by the end of the anime’s third season.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you mentally preparing yourself for this My Hero Academia movie?