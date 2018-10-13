‘My Hero Academia’ Gets the Perfect ‘Naruto’ Mashup

Fans have been hard at work making art for Naruto and its many incarnations for years, and My Hero Academia is certainly receiving its fair share of love lately. But what could possibly be better than the best of both worlds?

Not much, if Reddit user drawjoda is to be believed. They recently posted a glorious mashup of two truly professional heroes from both franchises mixed together. You can check it out in the embedded Reddit post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Specifically, if it’s not already obvious, drawjoda mixed All Might from My Hero Academia with Might Guy from Naruto. All Might is, of course, the Symbol of Peace, the #1 Pro Hero, in the world of My Hero Academia. Might Guy doesn’t occupy the exact same space in Naruto, but he’s a tough guy that loves teaching kids. And best of all? They’re both known for big smiles.

While the physical aspect of the mashup art, including the face and hair, most closely resembles All Might, the clothing and such is a direct reference to Might Guy. It’s kind of adorable and intimidating at the same time. What do you think of the art? Are there other obvious mixes that drawjoda should do next? Let us know in the comments!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

As for Naruto, it was originally created by Masashi Kishimoto and ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.