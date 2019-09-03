My Hero Academia Teases New Arc Storyline

My Hero Academia is moving right along with its manga. With season four set to bring a fan-favorite arc to life this fall, the series will embark on a new journey in print. Recently, the manga set out on a brand-new arc, and fans are eager to see this story play out a round two of sorts.

After all, this new arc is diving back into work studies, and fans are curious to see how Izuku handles the gig this time around.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out its latest chapter, and it was there fans revisited the heroes of Class 1-A. The gang came back to learn an important lesson from Mt. Lady before the chapter ended with the new arc’s overall theme. A brief aside to All Might confirmed this new story is all about the “next round of work studies.”

Of course, this sort of story should be familiar to fans. Work studies have existed in My Hero Academia before along with internships. In the past, Izuku studied under the hero Gran Torino who taught All Might way back when. As for his official work study, Izuku did team up with Sir Nighteye who mentored him along with Mirio Togata. Sadly, the Pro Hero passed away after a deadly fight with Overhaul, and Izuku has kept his education focused on UA Academy since. However, it seems a new Work Studies round is coming up, and fans are eager to see where Izuku will wind up this time around.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.