My Hero Academia Shares New Bakugo And Todoroki Figure Designs

✖

Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki have been two of the most popular characters that were introduced in UA Academy's Class 1-A since My Hero Academia debuted, and two new figure designs released via ART FX J are two of the most amazing recreations of the young crime fighters to date. With the two young heroes recently earning their provisional hero licenses, the world has opened up to them and their quest to better harness the powers granted to them by their Quirks continues as the villains of the series continue to amass power to destroy hero society.

Currently, in My Hero Academia's fifth season, Bakugo and Todoroki are joined by Midoriya on a brand new work-study that sees them working beneath the number one hero Endeavor. Needless to say, considering the rough history between Shoto and his father, the training program has seen its fair share of drama to date, especially as Endeavor comes to realize that the League of Villains is making their moves to unleash an attack on the world that includes over one hundred thousand villains. Though the Three Musketeers have easily earned their place as some of the most powerful students in UA Academy, they have a long way to go before they can fully master their Quirks.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared the new designs for the upcoming My Hero Academia statues from ART FX J that show off the explosive sides of both Bakugo and Todoroki, two of the most popular characters in Class 1-A since Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise first began in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump:

ART FX J: Bakugo and Todoroki prototypes reveal. pic.twitter.com/xMr9WtTxae — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) July 16, 2021

There are still a few episodes left in the Endeavor Agency Arc, but expect some big moments for both Bakugo and Todoroki before the current saga comes to a close before the arrival of the Meta Liberation Army Arc. While most of the villains are preoccupied with the giant assault that is set to begin in four months, the current storyline will bring back a villain who has ties to Endeavor's past and might spell doom for his family in the present day.

What do you think of these amazing figure designs? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.